AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-08

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 7, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         6-Feb-25       5-Feb-25       4-Feb-25       3-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105211       0.105121
Euro                              0.79416        0.79691       0.794081       0.791732
Japanese yen                     0.005025       0.004965       0.004948       0.004949
U.K. pound                       0.949313       0.958173       0.953013       0.949362
U.S. dollar                      0.766564       0.764642       0.768342       0.770617
Algerian dinar                   0.005668        0.00566       0.005668        0.00566
Australian dollar                0.480099       0.477825       0.475604       0.471309
Botswana pula                    0.055193       0.054978       0.054937       0.054791
Brazilian real                   0.132509       0.131855       0.132653       0.131323
Brunei dollar                    0.567699       0.565396       0.565248       0.563275
Canadian dollar                  0.535235       0.534902       0.535617       0.527711
Chilean peso                     0.000791       0.000782       0.000778       0.000783
Czech koruna                     0.031599        0.03169       0.031555       0.031381
Danish krone                     0.106461       0.106829        0.10643       0.106105
Indian rupee                     0.008755       0.008766       0.008819       0.008846
Israeli New Shekel               0.215327        0.21521       0.214741       0.213526
Korean won                       0.000529       0.000523       0.000523        0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48562        2.47858        2.48896        2.49431
Malaysian ringgit                0.173137       0.172605        0.17239       0.171439
Mauritian rupee                    0.0164       0.016299       0.016282       0.016118
Mexican peso                     0.037371       0.037053       0.037614
New Zealand dollar               0.432443       0.431731       0.427269
Norwegian krone                  0.068118       0.068291       0.067749        0.06759
Omani rial                        1.99366        1.98867        1.99829        2.00421
Peruvian sol                     0.205992       0.207604       0.207546
Philippine peso                  0.013201       0.013092       0.013096       0.013201
Polish zloty                     0.188748       0.189146       0.188024       0.186355
Qatari riyal                     0.210595       0.210066       0.211083       0.211708
Russian ruble                     0.00791       0.007798       0.007798       0.007711
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204417       0.203905       0.204891       0.205498
Singapore dollar                 0.567699       0.565396       0.565248       0.563275
South African rand               0.041106       0.041069        0.04099       0.040711
Swedish krona                    0.070149       0.070161       0.069546        0.06896
Swiss franc                      0.847172       0.847437        0.84461       0.841193
Thai baht                        0.022771       0.022701       0.022665        0.02262
Trinidadian dollar               0.113501       0.113401       0.113773       0.114668
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208731       0.208207       0.209215       0.209834
Uruguayan peso                    0.01763       0.017586       0.017657       0.017717
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories