WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 7, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 6-Feb-25 5-Feb-25 4-Feb-25 3-Feb-25
Chinese yuan 0.105211 0.105121
Euro 0.79416 0.79691 0.794081 0.791732
Japanese yen 0.005025 0.004965 0.004948 0.004949
U.K. pound 0.949313 0.958173 0.953013 0.949362
U.S. dollar 0.766564 0.764642 0.768342 0.770617
Algerian dinar 0.005668 0.00566 0.005668 0.00566
Australian dollar 0.480099 0.477825 0.475604 0.471309
Botswana pula 0.055193 0.054978 0.054937 0.054791
Brazilian real 0.132509 0.131855 0.132653 0.131323
Brunei dollar 0.567699 0.565396 0.565248 0.563275
Canadian dollar 0.535235 0.534902 0.535617 0.527711
Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000782 0.000778 0.000783
Czech koruna 0.031599 0.03169 0.031555 0.031381
Danish krone 0.106461 0.106829 0.10643 0.106105
Indian rupee 0.008755 0.008766 0.008819 0.008846
Israeli New Shekel 0.215327 0.21521 0.214741 0.213526
Korean won 0.000529 0.000523 0.000523 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48562 2.47858 2.48896 2.49431
Malaysian ringgit 0.173137 0.172605 0.17239 0.171439
Mauritian rupee 0.0164 0.016299 0.016282 0.016118
Mexican peso 0.037371 0.037053 0.037614
New Zealand dollar 0.432443 0.431731 0.427269
Norwegian krone 0.068118 0.068291 0.067749 0.06759
Omani rial 1.99366 1.98867 1.99829 2.00421
Peruvian sol 0.205992 0.207604 0.207546
Philippine peso 0.013201 0.013092 0.013096 0.013201
Polish zloty 0.188748 0.189146 0.188024 0.186355
Qatari riyal 0.210595 0.210066 0.211083 0.211708
Russian ruble 0.00791 0.007798 0.007798 0.007711
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204417 0.203905 0.204891 0.205498
Singapore dollar 0.567699 0.565396 0.565248 0.563275
South African rand 0.041106 0.041069 0.04099 0.040711
Swedish krona 0.070149 0.070161 0.069546 0.06896
Swiss franc 0.847172 0.847437 0.84461 0.841193
Thai baht 0.022771 0.022701 0.022665 0.02262
Trinidadian dollar 0.113501 0.113401 0.113773 0.114668
U.A.E. dirham 0.208731 0.208207 0.209215 0.209834
Uruguayan peso 0.01763 0.017586 0.017657 0.017717
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
