WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 7, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Feb-25 5-Feb-25 4-Feb-25 3-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105211 0.105121 Euro 0.79416 0.79691 0.794081 0.791732 Japanese yen 0.005025 0.004965 0.004948 0.004949 U.K. pound 0.949313 0.958173 0.953013 0.949362 U.S. dollar 0.766564 0.764642 0.768342 0.770617 Algerian dinar 0.005668 0.00566 0.005668 0.00566 Australian dollar 0.480099 0.477825 0.475604 0.471309 Botswana pula 0.055193 0.054978 0.054937 0.054791 Brazilian real 0.132509 0.131855 0.132653 0.131323 Brunei dollar 0.567699 0.565396 0.565248 0.563275 Canadian dollar 0.535235 0.534902 0.535617 0.527711 Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000782 0.000778 0.000783 Czech koruna 0.031599 0.03169 0.031555 0.031381 Danish krone 0.106461 0.106829 0.10643 0.106105 Indian rupee 0.008755 0.008766 0.008819 0.008846 Israeli New Shekel 0.215327 0.21521 0.214741 0.213526 Korean won 0.000529 0.000523 0.000523 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48562 2.47858 2.48896 2.49431 Malaysian ringgit 0.173137 0.172605 0.17239 0.171439 Mauritian rupee 0.0164 0.016299 0.016282 0.016118 Mexican peso 0.037371 0.037053 0.037614 New Zealand dollar 0.432443 0.431731 0.427269 Norwegian krone 0.068118 0.068291 0.067749 0.06759 Omani rial 1.99366 1.98867 1.99829 2.00421 Peruvian sol 0.205992 0.207604 0.207546 Philippine peso 0.013201 0.013092 0.013096 0.013201 Polish zloty 0.188748 0.189146 0.188024 0.186355 Qatari riyal 0.210595 0.210066 0.211083 0.211708 Russian ruble 0.00791 0.007798 0.007798 0.007711 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204417 0.203905 0.204891 0.205498 Singapore dollar 0.567699 0.565396 0.565248 0.563275 South African rand 0.041106 0.041069 0.04099 0.040711 Swedish krona 0.070149 0.070161 0.069546 0.06896 Swiss franc 0.847172 0.847437 0.84461 0.841193 Thai baht 0.022771 0.022701 0.022665 0.02262 Trinidadian dollar 0.113501 0.113401 0.113773 0.114668 U.A.E. dirham 0.208731 0.208207 0.209215 0.209834 Uruguayan peso 0.01763 0.017586 0.017657 0.017717 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

