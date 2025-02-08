Dollar's rate in interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (February 07, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.05
Open Offer Rs 279.25
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 7
|
279.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 7
|
278.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 7
|
151.83
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 7
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 7
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 7
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 6
|
6,083.57
|
Nasdaq / Feb 6
|
19,791.99
|
Dow Jones / Feb 6
|
44,747.63
|
India Sensex / Feb 7
|
77,690.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 7
|
38,787.02
|
Hang Seng / Feb 7
|
21,133.54
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 7
|
8,720.64
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 7
|
21,935.62
|
France CAC40 / Feb 7
|
8,010.74
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 6
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 6
|
256,087
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 7
|
71.16
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 7
|
2,864.56
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 7
|
66.40
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 8
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 8
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 7
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
18.87
▲ 1.72 (10.03%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Feb 7
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
13.38
▲ 1.22 (10.03%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Feb 7
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
29.63
▲ 2.63 (9.74%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 7
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.23
▲ 0.73 (9.73%)
|
B. F. Mod. / Feb 7
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.79
▲ 0.69 (9.72%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Feb 7
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
34.10
▲ 2.96 (9.51%)
|
Pakistan Cables / Feb 7
Pakistan Cables Limited(PCAL)
|
188
▲ 15.87 (9.22%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Feb 7
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
34.88
▲ 2.87 (8.97%)
|
ZIL Limited / Feb 7
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
248
▲ 20 (8.77%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Feb 7
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
21.20
▲ 1.7 (8.72%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 7
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.30
▼ -0.99 (-11.94%)
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 7
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
1.07
▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 7
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
35.26
▼ -3.92 (-10.01%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 7
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
48.63
▼ -5.4 (-9.99%)
|
National Silk / Feb 7
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
33.41
▼ -3.7 (-9.97%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Feb 7
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
92.01
▼ -9.99 (-9.79%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 7
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
19.60
▼ -2.09 (-9.64%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Feb 7
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
131
▼ -13.74 (-9.49%)
|
Fateh Sports / Feb 7
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
86
▼ -9 (-9.47%)
|
Adam Sugar / Feb 7
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
47.19
▼ -4.8 (-9.23%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 7
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
119,523,297
▼ -0.12
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
80,384,932
▲ 0.01
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 7
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
64,937,708
▼ -0.07
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
18,737,304
▲ 0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
17,199,644
▼ -0.33
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 7
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,127,512
▲ 0.14
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,104,269
▼ -0.02
|
National Bank / Feb 7
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
10,980,621
▲ 2.07
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 7
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
10,484,043
▼ -0.18
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 7
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
10,207,814
▼ -1.77
