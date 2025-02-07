AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
World

Defence minister warns Israeli officers against criticising Trump’s Gaza plan

AFP Published February 7, 2025

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday warned officers not to “speak out” against US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” Gaza, which the army’s intelligence chief reportedly criticised.

“There will be no reality in which IDF (military) officers speak out against the important plan of US President Trump regarding Gaza, and against the directives of the political echelon,” Katz said in a statement.

Katz ordered the army to reprimand Major General Shlomi Binder, the head of military intelligence, “for remarks attributed to him regarding President Trump’s plan for Gaza”.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that during an evaluation of Trump’s plan, Binder cautioned that the initiative to move Gazans to other countries and rebuild the war-torn Palestinian territory posed significant security concerns.

Netanyahu meets Trump for talks seeking to ease tensions

According to the Times of Israel, Binder warned it would inflame tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, especially ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which is due to begin in about three weeks.

In a later statement, Binder said he “did not express opposition to Trump’s plan”, adding that “the IDF, and therefore I as well, are subordinate to the political echelon and will follow its instructions”.

“In my role, I presented the possible consequences of the conversation on the matter, the enemy’s perspective in terms of security, and recommendations for offensive actions accordingly,” he added.

On Thursday, Trump doubled down on the plan, saying the “Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting”.

“No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!” he wrote in an early morning social media post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support for Trump’s plan, calling it “the first original idea to be raised in years”.

Katz on Thursday said he had “instructed the IDF to prepare for voluntary relocation of Gaza residents who wish to leave the territory.

Hamas has rejected Trump’s plans as “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Trump’s remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory,” spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

