AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Rival captains Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Santner said Friday that Pakistan and New Zealand’s weekend clash in a tri-nation series will be a dress rehearsal for their Champions Trophy showdown.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will play a warm-up series ending on February 14 before the eight-team Champions Trophy starts five days later.

“We have the best choice of players so it is an important series and the best preparation for the bigger event, the Champions Trophy,” Pakistan skipper Rizwan told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match in Lahore.

Defending champions Pakistan have suffered a poor record in all formats of cricket in recent years, but their performance has piqued somewhat recently.

They hope to carry forward a winning momentum since Rizwan took the reins in November and they won their first series in Australia in more than two decades by a 2-1 margin.

They have also beat Zimbabwe and inflicted the first ever home whitewash on South Africa in December.

England will not boycott Afghanistan match at Champions Trophy, says ECB chair

Santner, who took over New Zealand’s white-ball captaincy last year, said the Champions Trophy would be “at the back of the mind” of his players on Saturday.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also play the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, kicking off a tournament due to end on 9 March.

“I think it’s good prep for us as we are playing a game against Pakistan in similar conditions to probably what we’re going to face in Karachi,” said Santner.

The visiting skipper said his team “have got good fast bowling stock raring to go” including veteran pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult as well as newcomers.

Boult and Southee share 432 ODI wickets between them and last played ODIs for New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup held in India.

The current team has Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith with extra frontline pacer Lockie Ferguson recovering from injury and unlikely to play on Saturday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second match, also in Lahore, on Monday before the hosts play South Africa in Karachi on February 12 with a finale staged two days later.

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan Champions Trophy Mitchell Santner ICC Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster session

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read more stories