AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 06:44pm

Security forces killed three militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the night of 6-7 February 2025, following reports of khwarij presence in the region.

One soldier martyred, 12 terrorists killed in NW

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of three khwarij who were attempting to flee while disguised in women’s attire (burqas), it said.

The killed terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the vicinity, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of the region, it said.

TTP ISPR security situation militants killed

Comments

200 characters

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster session

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read more stories