Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed three militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the night of 6-7 February 2025, following reports of khwarij presence in the region.

One soldier martyred, 12 terrorists killed in NW

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of three khwarij who were attempting to flee while disguised in women’s attire (burqas), it said.

The killed terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the vicinity, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of the region, it said.