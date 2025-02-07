AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as communication services, real estate gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 16,734.68
Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by communication services and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 16,734.68.

The index closed 2.39% lower for the week, snapping three straight weeks of gains.

Industrial Asphalts Plc and Colombo City Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 33.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 78 million shares from 177.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, real estate drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 5.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 141 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as communication services, real estate gain

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster session

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read more stories