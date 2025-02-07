Sri Lanka shares end higher as communication services, real estate gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by communication services and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 16,734.68.

The index closed 2.39% lower for the week, snapping three straight weeks of gains.

Industrial Asphalts Plc and Colombo City Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 33.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 78 million shares from 177.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 5.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 141 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2 billion rupees, the data showed.