Palm sets third weekly gain on Ramadan demand, production declines

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday, logging a third straight week of gains, supported by a weaker ringgit, anticipated Ramadan demand and seasonal production declines.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 102 ringgit, or 2.32%, to 4,505 ringgit ($1,015.33) a metric ton at the close, setting a third straight day of increase.

The contract gained 5.04% this week.

Palm oil futures experienced a notable surge, driven by a strong performance in related vegetable oil markets, particularly on the Dalian market, said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

However, the weakening Malaysian ringgit made exports more competitive, he added.

“Market sentiment is further buoyed by expectations of increased demand leading up to Ramadan as seasonal events typically drive higher consumption and stocking of palm oil,” Lim said.

“This, coupled with the anticipation of lower production figures due to historical seasonal factors, has fostered optimism, further supporting the rise in palm oil prices.”

Palm ends higher on fears of lower production, weak demand caps rise

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 3.25%, while its palm oil contract added 2.94%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.04%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is expected to release the monthly supply and demand data on February 10.

Oil prices rose after new sanctions were imposed on Iran’s crude exports but were on track for a third straight week of decline, hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed trade war on China and threats of tariffs on other countries.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.32% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

