AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 03:10pm

The Board of Directors of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday gave principle approval for cadre-wise salary adjustments for its employees.

According to statement released by the PIA spokesperson, the decision was made in response to rising inflation.

“The last salary increase for PIA employees was made four years ago, after which the rising inflation rate has severely affected their living conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The official added that the salary increase will help retain experienced personnel within the organization.

“The total number of PIA employees has fallen below 7,000, and continues to decline rapidly,” the spokesperson added.

Cash-strapped Pakistan was looking to offload a 51-100% stake in debt-ridden PIA, part of an effort to raise funds and reform state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

In November last year, the government rejected the sole bid for a stake in national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the privitisation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Blue World Consortium had submitted the only bid for a 60% stake in PIA, offering Rs10 billion against the Privatization Commission’s minimum price of Rs85 billion.

As a result, the government now plans to start a fresh process for PIA sell-off.

Days ago, the Privatisation Commission (PC) said that it is “fully prepared” for the second attempt at the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) sell-off, with “several returning bidders and parties participating in the process”.

PIA inflation PIA employees PIA privatisation PIA sell off PIA pension funds salary adjustment

Comments

200 characters

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points after initial gains

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Bangladesh asks India to stop former PM Hasina from making ‘false statements’

Read more stories