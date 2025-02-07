European shares flat ahead of US payrolls data

European shares were largely flat on Friday, following a record close in the previous session, as investors awaited US payrolls data that is expected to show a moderation in US jobs growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.03%, as of 0810 GMT.

The benchmark index is on track to log its seventh straight weekly advance as robust quarterly earnings supercede global trade war-related worries.

L’Oreal fell 3.6% after the French cosmetics group reported its slowest quarterly rise in growth since the height of the pandemic, missing expectations.

The stock took the personal and household goods index 0.7% lower.

Construction and materials was the top sectoral winner, adding 1.4%, after it was boosted by a 7% jump in Sweco following its fourth-quarter results.

Among other stocks, Porsche SE fell 3.7% after the luxury carmaker provided a 2025 sales forecast below market expectations, adding it expects impairments on its stake in the carmaker Porsche AG to nearly double.

Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, was up 7.1% after it posted record annual profits, and said it would launch a new share buyback programme of 5 billion Danish crowns ($696.61 million).

The Danish benchmark index OMXC 20 jumped 1.5%.