AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
European shares flat ahead of US payrolls data

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 02:20pm

European shares were largely flat on Friday, following a record close in the previous session, as investors awaited US payrolls data that is expected to show a moderation in US jobs growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.03%, as of 0810 GMT.

The benchmark index is on track to log its seventh straight weekly advance as robust quarterly earnings supercede global trade war-related worries.

L’Oreal fell 3.6% after the French cosmetics group reported its slowest quarterly rise in growth since the height of the pandemic, missing expectations.

The stock took the personal and household goods index 0.7% lower.

Construction and materials was the top sectoral winner, adding 1.4%, after it was boosted by a 7% jump in Sweco following its fourth-quarter results.

European shares near record high following robust earnings; BoE rate decision awaited

Among other stocks, Porsche SE fell 3.7% after the luxury carmaker provided a 2025 sales forecast below market expectations, adding it expects impairments on its stake in the carmaker Porsche AG to nearly double.

Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, was up 7.1% after it posted record annual profits, and said it would launch a new share buyback programme of 5 billion Danish crowns ($696.61 million).

The Danish benchmark index OMXC 20 jumped 1.5%.

European shares

