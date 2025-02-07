AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper set for best week in more than four months on softer dollar

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 12:39pm

Base metals rose on Friday, with London copper set for its best week in more than four months on a softer dollar and easing fears of a major trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.2% to $9,385 a metric ton by 0512 GMT.

It is set to log its biggest weekly gain since September 2024, rising 3.8% so far.

The most-active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.6% to 77,140 yuan ($10,586.85) a ton, its highest level in three-months.

The dollar index was set to decline 0.6% for the week, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“We think markets are beginning to discount the likelihood of the tariff war not being as bad as previously advertised,” Marex consultant Edward Meir said.

US President Donald Trump suspended planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada earlier this week and imposed an additional 10% tariff on imports from China.

Copper gains while aluminium retreats on concern about more supply

Meanwhile, market focus was also on US monthly payrolls figures due later in the day after Federal Reserve officials pointed to the large policy uncertainty around tariffs and other issues arising from the early days of the Trump administration.

Global miner Anglo American posted a 6% fall in copper production last year to 773,000 tons, and expects output of 690,000-750,000 tons in 2025 and 760,000-820,000 tons in 2026.

LME aluminium firmed 1% to $2,646 a ton, zinc was up 1.5% at $2,859.5, tin added 0.7% to $31,210, lead climbed 0.8% to $2,004.5, and nickel rose 0.1% to $15,825.

SHFE aluminium gained 1.9% to 20,625 yuan a ton, nickel climbed 1.5% to 127,170 yuan, zinc firmed 2.7% to 23,970 yuan, lead gained 0.4% to 17,155 yuan and tin advanced 0.8% to 259,400 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper set for best week in more than four months on softer dollar

KSE-100 sheds nearly 200 points after initial gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Population boost, climate change: Sustainability hinges on two existential issues: Aurangzeb

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Israel says it struck two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Read more stories