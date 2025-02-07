Kremlin says Russia and US have not yet begun to discuss a possible Putin-Trump meeting, Ifax says

MOSCOW: Russia and the US have not yet begun to discuss a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

It cited Peskov as saying there had been no initial contacts about whether such a meeting was needed or where and how it might take place if it did happen.

Trump and Putin have both said they are keen to meet in person with the agenda, if such a meeting does take place, expected to focus on Trump’s stated aim to bring a swift end to the Ukraine war.