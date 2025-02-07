AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cruises in Rotterdam

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 11:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour on Thursday in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Spaniard, No. 3 in the ATP rankings, won 85 percent (22 of 26) of his first-serve points and saved his only break point while converting 5 of 8.

Alcaraz advances to the quarterfinals against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who knocked off fifth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark, 6-4, 6-1. Martinez was 4 of 8 on break-point opportunities to 1 of 2 for Rune.

Third-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia overcame 12 aces by the Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik – who also double-faulted five times – to win 6-4, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia won a battle with Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece advanced, but seventh-seeded Arthur Fils of France fell to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in three sets.

Dallas open

Third-seeded Tommy Paul needed three sets to oust qualifier Ethan Quinn 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours, 13 minutes in the second round.

In a matchup of Americans, Paul converted three of six break-point opportunities while failing to save two. He won 76 percent of his first serves (41 of 54) and 57 percent of his second serves (20 of 35).

Quinn put up similar percentages (72 and 62) and matched Paul with nine aces.

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway had a much easier day, downing qualifier Michael Mmoh of the U.S. 6-1, 6-4. Sixth-seeded Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and eighth-seeded Matteo Arnaldi of Italy also moved on, as did wild card Reilly Opelka of the U.S.

However, Spain’s Jaume Munar knocked off fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton, 6-2, 7-6 (3), and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka downed fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Top seed Taylor Fritz faced Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in a late match.

Netherlands Carlos Alcaraz Yoshihito Nishioka Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open

Comments

200 characters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cruises in Rotterdam

KSE-100 sheds nearly 200 points after initial gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Population boost, climate change: Sustainability hinges on two existential issues: Aurangzeb

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Israel says it struck two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Read more stories