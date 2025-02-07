AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andreescu delays comeback after appendectomy

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will delay her start of the 2025 season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, the 24-year-old said on Thursday.

After withdrawing from the season-opening Auckland Open and the Australian Open for a second straight year, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was set for her comeback at the Merida Open in Mexico, running from February 24 to March 2.

Andreescu’s return to full fitness is not expected until the clay court season. She had earlier delayed her season citing personal reasons and also missed much of 2023-24 with a back injury.

Former world number one Simona Halep announces retirement

“Training was going so well and I was very excited for the Merida Open to be my first tournament of the 2025 season,” Andreescu wrote on Instagram.

“However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.”

The Canadian played in 10 tournaments last year including the Olympic Games, Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Bianca Andreescu

Comments

200 characters

Andreescu delays comeback after appendectomy

KSE-100 sheds nearly 200 points after initial gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Population boost, climate change: Sustainability hinges on two existential issues: Aurangzeb

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Israel says it struck two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Read more stories