AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
Feb 07, 2025
Life & Style

George Clooney admits to nerves ahead of Broadway debut

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 11:07am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Acclaimed film and television actor George Clooney previewed his upcoming Broadway debut in “Good Night, and Good Luck” on Thursday and admitted that he feels nervous to step on the stage.

Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, said he has not done a live theater show since 1986.

“I haven’t done a play in 40 years … so it’s terrifying,” the actor told reporters in New York. “Yes, George Clooney gets nervous.”

Clooney is the co-writer and star of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a play adapted from his 2005 film of the same name about broadcast news legend Edward R. Murrow and his work during the witch hunts of Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.

Film ‘September 5’ offers new perspective on Olympic tragedy

“The fun part about this is we get to do a play about a subject matter that’s very close to our hearts … which is telling the truth,” Clooney said.

“Good Night, and Good Luck” runs on Broadway from March 12 to June 8.

Broadway George Clooney Good Night Good Luck Senator Joseph McCarthy Oscar winner

Comments

200 characters

