AIRLINK 185.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.3%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,561 Increased By 259.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 34,465 Increased By 78 (0.23%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for sixth successive weekly gain; US payrolls report looms

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 08:36am

Gold prices rose on Friday, hovering near record-high levels and set for a sixth successive weekly gain, as trade war concerns fuelled safe-haven buying ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,867.69 per ounce, as of 0250 GMT, and has gained more than 2% this week. Bullion hit an all-time high at $2,882.16 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $2,889.80.

“It’s still a trending market and we will continue to see gold prices pushing to newer heights because now it’s uncharted territory,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Earlier this week, the World Trade Organization said China initiated a dispute over the U.S. tariffs.

Goldman Sachs said they see upside risk to their $3,000 target from a potentially persistent boost from elevated U.S. policy uncertainty to central bank and investor hedging demand.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. employment report, due at 1330 GMT, which investors will scan for any hints on the U.S. interest rate cycle.

A full-employment economy with solid growth and falling inflation will let the Federal Reserve continue cutting rates, though uncertainty about the impact of tariffs and other policy changes argues for a slower approach, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday.

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil, but higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

However, “we expect the Fed will be cutting another 100 basis point this cycle. This will see U.S. Treasury yields falling … reducing the holding cost for gold,” ANZ noted.

Spot silver added 0.2% to $32.26 per ounce and platinum increased 0.6% to $991.10, while palladium shed 0.2% to $976.25.

Both silver and platinum were seen rising this week, while palladium was headed for a weekly loss.

Gold Spot gold bullion LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold set for sixth successive weekly gain; US payrolls report looms

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories