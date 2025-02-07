AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 127.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.32%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
OGDC 196.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.31%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,643 Increased By 342 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,497 Increased By 110.8 (0.32%)
Indian shares set to open higher ahead of central bank policy decision

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 08:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision, in which the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates to support slowing economic growth.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,717.5 as of 07:28 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 23,603.35.

The Nifty 50 has risen about 0.5% so far this week but is down about 4.4% from the previous policy meeting on December 6, 2024, hurt by slowing growth and corporate earnings.

The RBI is widely expected to deliver its first rate cut since May 2020 on Friday, a week after India’s federal government cut personal income tax to boost consumption.

The rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. IST in Mumbai.

“There are several compelling arguments in favour of a rate cut, such as sluggish economic growth as seen from the government’s advance estimates, while recent efforts to boost banking system liquidity also create a strong case for a rate cut,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive of HDFC Securities.

However, the policy decision remains “finely balanced” because of challenges such as above-target inflation, rising global trade uncertainties and a falling rupee, Relli added.

Indian shares buck global trade war fears to log best day in a month

The Indian rupee weakened to a record low on Thursday, weighed down by foreign selling and uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade war.

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded Indian shares worth $9.3 billion in 2025 so far.

Other Asian markets traded flat on the day. U.S. stocks were mixed overnight, as investors sifted through earnings reports ahead of the key jobs report on Friday.

