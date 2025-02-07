AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 127.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.32%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
OGDC 196.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.31%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,643 Increased By 342 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,497 Increased By 110.8 (0.32%)
World

IMF says too early for precise analysis on Trump tariff impact

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 08:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: It is too early for any precise analysis of the consequences of higher U.S. tariffs against other countries, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Friday.

“It’s in the interest of all countries to work together, take care of disagreements and ensure there is an enabling environment for international trade,” Gopinath told a press conference.

Trump in no hurry to talk to Xi amid new tariff war

She was responding to a query about the potential impact of global trade friction and threats of higher tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on other countries, including Japan.

