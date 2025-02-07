Tesla raises prices of Model X cars in US by $5,000

Tesla raised the prices of its Model X cars in the United States by $5,000 on Thursday, according to its website.

The Model X all-wheel drive will now cost $84,990, a jump from its previous price of $79,990, the EV maker said, adding that the plaid variant, which was priced at $94,990, will now cost buyers $99,990.

Last December, Tesla increased the prices of its Model S cars in the U.S. by $5,000, and hiked rates of all of its models in Canada from February 1.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.

The company is working to reduce car production costs, and said in January that the average cost of materials and labor for manufacturing its vehicles reached its lowest point in the fourth quarter due to a slump in raw material prices.