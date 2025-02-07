AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

Press Release Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings with veteran economists and former caretaker Ministers for Finance, Shahid Javed Burki and Shamshad Akhtar, respectively at the Finance Division Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

During the meetings, views on country’s economic progress and the government’s strategic efforts towards restoring macroeconomic stability and laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth were exchanged.

Key economic indicators: Aurangzeb explains improvement

Shahid Javed Burki and Shamshad Akhtar, both widely respected for their expertise and leadership in financial and economic matters, shared valuable insights and perspectives from their vast experience, providing constructive input to Senator Aurangzeb’s ongoing efforts in economic governance.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the contributions of both the veteran economists in institutional building, economic policy formulation, and economic management in various capacities.

He also highlighted their roles in shaping the direction of country’s financial landscape and their distinguished service at some of the country’s leading financial and academic institutions.

