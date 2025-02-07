AIRLINK 185.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.3%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,643 Increased By 342 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,497 Increased By 110.8 (0.32%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-07

US skipping G20 talks

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

SANTO DOMINGO: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of an “anti-American” agenda.

Rubio’s announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at South Africa over land reforms aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era.

In a post on X that took on the tone of Trump, Rubio said he would boycott the G20 talks of foreign ministers in Johannesburg on February 20-21.

“South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability,’” Rubio wrote in his post.

“In other words: DEI and climate change.”

DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, has been attacked relentlessly by Trump since he returned to the White House last month.

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday rejected Rubio’s claims, saying in a statement that “there is no arbitrary dispossession of land / private property” with the new land reform law.

“This law is similar to the Eminent domain laws,” he said, referring to longtime US laws allowing the federal government to acquire property for public use.

Lamola added that South Africa is “a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality and rights.”

“Our G20 presidency, is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring equal global system for all.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had dismissed Trump’s assertions earlier this week that South Africa was “confiscating” land and said he was ready to explain his government’s land reform policy to his US counterpart.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa raised concerns about “disinformation” being spread by the US president with top Trump ally Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and the world’s richest man.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid. The government is under pressure to implement reforms.

The absence of the United States, the world’s largest economy, would mark a major blow to the G20, which is meant to represent the world’s largest economies.

The meeting could have offered a first opportunity for Rubio to meet his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Trump pushes for diplomacy on the Ukraine war.

US G20 US President Donald Trump Group of 20 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

US skipping G20 talks

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories