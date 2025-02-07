Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

KARACHI: The Pakistan Customs Agents Association has announced plans to suspend import and export clearance services nationwide in 15 days, threatening to severely impact the country’s trade activities.

In letters sent to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and major chambers across Pakistan, Association Chairman Saifullah Khan cited the “illegal suspension” of 45 agents’ licenses and alleged corruption by customs officials as key reasons for the said decision.

Khan accused customs appraisers of demanding bribes for cargo clearance and displaying unprofessional conduct toward agents.

“Customs officers have been contacting our agents directly, demanding illegal gratification for clearing goods,” he stated.

The Association has notified business chambers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, along with trade bodies including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association, to make alternative arrangements for their customs clearance needs.

The suspension of clearance services could significantly disrupt Pakistan’s international trade operations.

The Association has called for a thorough investigation into the license suspensions and requested support from trade organizations to address what they describe as “unethical and unprofessional behavior” by customs officials.

On the other hand, Pakistan Customs vowed to follow legal proceedings and termed the act of customs clearing as “blackmailing or pressure tactics” to avoid legal proceedings against them, saying that “such pressure tactics would not work for them; they have to follow legal proceedings and licenses of the clearing agents would only be restored if they are not found guilty.”

