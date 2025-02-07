Forex reserves dip slightly

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves saw a marginal decline of $8 million, settling at $16.044 billion as of January 31, 2025, compared to $16.052 billion a week earlier, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Despite this overall dip, the SBP’s reserves rose by $46 million, reaching $11.418 billion by the end of the last week.

However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks fell by $54 million, dropping to $4.626 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025