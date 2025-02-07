PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Thursday, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The PFUJ through its President Afzal Butt moved the court through Advocate Imran Shafique and termed the government’s measure as an assault on media freedom.

In the petition, counsel of the journalist body adopted the stance that the PECA (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional and illegal; hence, the court should conduct judicial review on it.

The petition said that the PECA (Amendment) 2025 increased the government control and restrictions on freedom of speech. It said that the PECA law violated Article 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution as well. Therefore, it pleaded, the law should be suspended.

It added, “The PECA (Amendment) gave the government unlimited censorship powers. Criminalising fake news without due process is unconstitutional and a violation of the media freedom.”

The PFUJ said the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan. The petition read: “…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.”

Therefore, the PFUJ prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.

Meanwhile, while talking to the journalists, Shafique Advocate said that the law restricted media’s freedom as the government wanted to crush the freedom of expression. He said that there is no clear procedure to deal with fake information. The police can arrest anyone at any time under a cognisable offence.

