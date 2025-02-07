AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,526 Increased By 225.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 34,453 Increased By 66.2 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-07

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Thursday, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The PFUJ through its President Afzal Butt moved the court through Advocate Imran Shafique and termed the government’s measure as an assault on media freedom.

In the petition, counsel of the journalist body adopted the stance that the PECA (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional and illegal; hence, the court should conduct judicial review on it.

Protest against PECA: JAC backs PFUJ

The petition said that the PECA (Amendment) 2025 increased the government control and restrictions on freedom of speech. It said that the PECA law violated Article 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution as well. Therefore, it pleaded, the law should be suspended.

It added, “The PECA (Amendment) gave the government unlimited censorship powers. Criminalising fake news without due process is unconstitutional and a violation of the media freedom.”

The PFUJ said the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan. The petition read: “…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.”

Therefore, the PFUJ prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.

Meanwhile, while talking to the journalists, Shafique Advocate said that the law restricted media’s freedom as the government wanted to crush the freedom of expression. He said that there is no clear procedure to deal with fake information. The police can arrest anyone at any time under a cognisable offence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court Peca journalists PFUJ PECA Act PECA Amendment Bill

Comments

200 characters

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

Read more stories