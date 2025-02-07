Wheat yield competitions to be held across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has decided to organize wheat yield competitions across the province to promote healthy competition among wheat farmers aimed at enhancing the production.

The Department has invited applications from the farmers interested in taking part of this contest.

According to a spokesman of the department, the first prize will be an 85-horsepower tractor, the second prize a 75-horsepower tractor, and the third prize a 60-horsepower tractor. At the district level, the first prize winner will receive a cash award of PKR 1 million, the second prize winner will get PKR 800,000, and the third prize winner will receive PKR 500,000.

Eligibility criteria for participation include male and female landowners with cultivable land of 5 acres or more, joint account holders, and farmers with documents verified by the Tehsil Committee. Tenant farmers and contractors who have cultivated wheat on 5 acres of irrigated land or 2 acres of rain-fed land using approved certified seeds can also apply.

Farmers can submit their applications to the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) during office hours until February 17, 2025. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) or Agriculture Officer (Extension).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025