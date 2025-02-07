UHS approves fines for repeated mistakes in theses

LAHORE: The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of the Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has decided to impose fines on postgraduate researchers for failing to correct minor errors such as spelling and grammatical mistakes in their theses timely.

The decision was made in the 210th meeting of the board held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

According to the board, the purpose of these fines is to discourage negligence in postgraduate research and ensure higher academic standards. A committee of experts will determine the rate of fines based on the nature, severity, and recurrence of errors in each case.

During the meeting, the board approved the award of a PhD degree to Dr. Rahat Sarfraz in Morbid Anatomy and Histopathology. It also reviewed two PhD, seven MPhil, 30 MS, and 18 MD thesis reports. Additionally, 52 initial research proposals (synopses) from various disciplines were assessed.

