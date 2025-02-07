2024 Creator Awards: TikTok announces nominations

KARACHI: TikTok has announced nominations for its 2024 Creator Awards in Pakistan. This highly anticipated event celebrates the creativity, talent and passion of the TikTok community, spotlighting the best creators who continue to inspire and engage audiences on the platform.

Users in Pakistan can cast their votes for their favorite nominees on TikTok. To participate, users can access the dedicated voting hub on TikTok, where they can select their favorite nominees from each category and register their vote.

After voting, users are encouraged to share their picks with friends to rally more support for their favorite creators. The voting period will conclude on February 10, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

TikTok to host Community Guidelines workshops for creators

The TikTok Awards 2024 will honor exceptional content creators across various categories. This year’s nominees have been chosen based on their creativity, originality, and impact within the TikTok community.

This year’s awards will celebrate the diverse and dynamic talent of TikTok creators in Pakistan, recognizing their dedication to producing engaging content that resonates with millions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025