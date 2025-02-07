AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.64%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,526 Increased By 225.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 34,453 Increased By 66.2 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-02-07

2024 Creator Awards: TikTok announces nominations

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

KARACHI: TikTok has announced nominations for its 2024 Creator Awards in Pakistan. This highly anticipated event celebrates the creativity, talent and passion of the TikTok community, spotlighting the best creators who continue to inspire and engage audiences on the platform.

Users in Pakistan can cast their votes for their favorite nominees on TikTok. To participate, users can access the dedicated voting hub on TikTok, where they can select their favorite nominees from each category and register their vote.

After voting, users are encouraged to share their picks with friends to rally more support for their favorite creators. The voting period will conclude on February 10, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

TikTok to host Community Guidelines workshops for creators

The TikTok Awards 2024 will honor exceptional content creators across various categories. This year’s nominees have been chosen based on their creativity, originality, and impact within the TikTok community.

This year’s awards will celebrate the diverse and dynamic talent of TikTok creators in Pakistan, recognizing their dedication to producing engaging content that resonates with millions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TikTok TikTok community Creator Awards TikTok Awards 2024

Comments

200 characters

2024 Creator Awards: TikTok announces nominations

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories