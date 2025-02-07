AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.64%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,526 Increased By 225.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 34,453 Increased By 66.2 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

Somalian Ambassador visits LCCI

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan has expressed keen interest in signing bilateral agreements with Pakistan to enhance mutual trade.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members Amir Ali, Ahsan Shahid, Shaban Akhtar, Munib Muno, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Karamat Ali and Aamir Saeed Mian also spoke on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that Somalia and Pakistan have strong historical relations which have been in place since 1960 and continue to strengthen which must be reflected in mutual trade and economic ties.

He said that there is immense potential for increasing trade between the two countries. He added that many Somali students are pursuing education in Pakistan. He sought the internship opportunities for Somali students.

Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan said that all sectors of economy in Somalia are open for Pakistani investors. He said that exchange of trade delegations can help strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman welcomed the Somalian Ambassador and highlighted the historical diplomatic relations between the two countries, which date back to 1960. He stated that Pakistan and Somalia share strong trade ties, with Pakistan extending defense cooperation to Somalia for many years.

He further emphasized that Somalia, being an eastern African country with a long coastline along the Indian Ocean, offers a strategic advantage for trade, making it an essential market for Pakistan.

He noted that Pakistan has been focusing on expanding its trade footprint in Africa under the “Look Africa” and “Engage Africa” policies. LCCI remains committed to facilitating government-to-government and private sector collaborations to strengthen economic relations with Africa.

Highlighting trade statistics, Engineer Khalid Usman shared that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Somalia has been witnessing a positive trend. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, trade between the two countries reached $72 million in 2023-24, with Pakistan’s exports amounting to $70.7 million and imports from Somalia standing at $1.4 million. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports to Somalia totalled $32.4 million.

Key export items from Pakistan to Somalia include rice, cement, sugar confectionery, pharmaceuticals, bakery items, corn and fruit juices. Additionally, Pakistan has the capability to meet Somalia’s demand for home appliances, electrical items, motorbikes, apparel and plastic products.

The Senior Vice President also underscored the strong educational ties between the two nations, with thousands of Somali students pursuing higher education in Pakistan in fields such as engineering, medical sciences, computer science and management studies.

He stressed the need to further enhance this cooperation by facilitating Somali students with more educational and internship opportunities.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional linkages between LCCI and the Embassy of Somalia to explore untapped trade and investment opportunities. He proposed measures such as improving banking channels, organizing trade delegations and holding single-country exhibitions on a reciprocal basis to open new avenues for business collaboration.

He also expressed LCCI’s willingness to establish strong connections with leading chambers of commerce in Somalia to facilitate business-to-business interactions.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to work together towards fostering greater trade and economic partnerships between Pakistan and Somalia.

Former Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry stated that Pakistan shares close ties with African countries. The Lahore Chamber celebrates Africa Show and Africa Day, which will also be observed this year. Pakistan is exporting defence equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other products to Africa.

There is significant potential to increase exports from Pakistan to Somalia. Somalia should enhance its imports of cement from Pakistan. Additionally, there is ample room for collaboration in medical education and business tourism between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade bilateral ties LCCI Somalia Ambassador Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan Pakistan and Somalia

Comments

200 characters

Somalian Ambassador visits LCCI

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories