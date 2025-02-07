AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

SITE Karachi: Rs5bn allocated for infrastructure

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:21am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated 5 billion rupees for the construction and expansion of infrastructure in SITE Karachi.

Sindh Government Spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch said that the government has also earmarked 2 billion rupees for projects in other industrial zones of the Province.

He further mentioned that the Sindh government is striving to enhance industrial, economic, and business activities. Improving the infrastructure in industrial areas will create more employment opportunities.

