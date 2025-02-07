PM phones Aga Khan V

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the newly named 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili community, and condoled with him over the sad passing away of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “I spoke to Prince Rahim Aga Khan to express my deepest condolences on the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan IV.”

“A true friend of Pakistan, he illuminated many lives with his visionary leadership, and his contributions to global development, education, health, and humanitarian efforts will always be remembered,” he added.

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan has been named the new Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of 15 million Shia Ismaili Muslims around the globe.

He will take on the role from his father Prince Karim Aga Khan, who passed away on February 04 at the age of 88 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The appointment of Prince Rahim as the spiritual leader of Ismaili community and 50th Imam was made after Prince Karim Aga Khan’s will – the 49th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims – was unsealed, on February 05.

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V will be the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims.

The Ismailis are a Shia Muslim sect who revere a number of Imams, including Imam Ismail, who died in AD 765.

