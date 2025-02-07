AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Feb 07, 2025

P@SHA, PSEB hosting ‘Pak x Saudi Business Forum’ in Riyadh tomorrow

Published February 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Sajjad Mustafa Syed has announced that P@SHA and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will be collaboratively hosting an exclusive networking dinner, Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum, curated to connect leaders from the top tiers of government and industry on Saturday - the eve of LEAP 2025 in Riyadh.

The event provides a platform for key stakeholders to foster collaboration, explore business opportunities and strengthen ties within the vibrant Saudi market, he added.

Syed elaborated that Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum serves as a high-value “first contact” experience; enabling participants to establish meaningful connections that can be leveraged during their subsequent engagements in Saudi Arabia during LEAP 2025 - i.e. February 9th-12th.

Specifically, Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum is going to be the ultimate trade, networking and cultural celebration of the year for the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) industry and verticals due to its unparalleled business development and matchmaking opportunities on a truly international-scale.

The chairman P@SHA explained that the event will be highlighting tech innovation and groundbreaking solutions from Pakistan’s thriving multi-billion dollar IT services exports as diverse as information and communication technologies (ICTs); software and app development; artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning; automation and robotics; blockchain technologies; virtual and augmented reality; space sciences and allied industries; HealthTech and informatics; bio and nano-technologies; gaming and animation; FinTech and business process reengineering (BPR).

