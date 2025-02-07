One soldier martyred, 12 terrorists killed in NW

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District on 5-6 February, targeting the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorist hideout, eliminating 12 terrorists in the intense exchange of fire, ISPR stated.

However, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (34), a resident of District Hangu, embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple attacks against security personnel and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to eradicating terrorism, and the sacrifices of brave soldiers only strengthen their resolve.

