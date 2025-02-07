AIRLINK 185.98 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

PTI rally at Minar-i-Pakistan: LHC directs DC to decide within a day

Published February 7, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore to decide within a day an application of PTI seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on February 8.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary and Lahore Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza appeared before the court on a petition of PTI Punjab’s Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza Malik.

The court observed that if the authorities reject the request tomorrow, the petitioner would have no legal recourse to challenge the decision.

The court noted that if permission was granted to the petitioner, preparations must also be made accordingly.

“Why a decision couldn’t be made today?” the court asked the chief secretary, who responded that the government would comply with whatever order the court issues.

The court acknowledged this response and stated that this was the expectation from the chief secretary.

The court disposed of the petition and directed the Deputy Commissioner to decide the petitioner’s application on Thursday by 5:00 pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC PTI PTI rally DC Lahore Minar i Pakistan

