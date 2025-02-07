Deputy Speaker of House of Commons arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: The Deputy Speaker of the British House of Commons, Nusrat Ghani, has arrived in Lahore to participate in the first Asia and Southeast Asia CPA Conference.

She met with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the organization of the CPA Conference, and a reaffirmation was made to strengthen parliamentary relations.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the first-ever CPA Conference in the Punjab Assembly will open new pathways for international parliamentary cooperation. Speaking on the occasion, British Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani remarked that the historic CPA Conference at the Punjab Assembly would be a significant step forward in global parliamentary relations.

Also present at the occasion were Dr. Lynn Gardner, British Council Officer Ben Warrington, Advisor to the Speaker Usama Khawar Ghumman, Rana Javed, Staff Officer to the Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, Malik Taimoor, and Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali.

