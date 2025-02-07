AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,450 Increased By 148.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,423 Increased By 36.6 (0.11%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Funeral of Karim Aga Khan: Govt announces ‘Day of Mourning’

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday announced a day of mourning on February 8 – on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan – in Pakistan to pay tribute to his services for Pakistan.

His Highness Shah Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, passed away on February 04 in Lisbon. He was 88.

A notification issued by Cabinet Division said: “Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness.”

Following the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan government of pakistan cabinet division Prince Karim Aga Khan Prince Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV

Comments

200 characters

Funeral of Karim Aga Khan: Govt announces ‘Day of Mourning’

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories