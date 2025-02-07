Funeral of Karim Aga Khan: Govt announces ‘Day of Mourning’

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday announced a day of mourning on February 8 – on the occasion of funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan – in Pakistan to pay tribute to his services for Pakistan.

His Highness Shah Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, passed away on February 04 in Lisbon. He was 88.

A notification issued by Cabinet Division said: “Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness.”

Following the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.

