Palestine, Kashmir issues: UK can play significant role in peaceful resolution: Syedaal Khan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom can play a significant role in the peaceful resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues, Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said on Thursday.

He shared these views in a meeting with Nusrat Ghani, Deputy Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

“The issue of conflict resolution, particularly concerning Palestine and Kashmir, was also raised during the meeting.

The acting chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on both issues, advocating for peaceful, just, and lasting solutions based on international law, human rights, and the aspirations of the affected peoples,“ an official statement from the Senate Secretariat, issued after the meeting, quoted the acting chairman Senate as having said.

Urging the British government to play its role in resolution of both the conflicts, he said, the continued occupation and violations of human rights in Palestine and Kashmir are major obstacles to global peace.

Khan and Ghani discussed in the meeting the expansion of parliamentary ties, shared global challenges, and explored new opportunities for deepening cooperation, it added.

The acting chairman Senate highlighted the “mutual respect and shared perspectives on global and regional issues, democracy, pluralism, and international cooperation,” the statement said.

The two leaders shared the structure and functional framework of the proceedings of both the houses, added the statement.

The meeting also focused on the significant economic partnership between the two countries.

Pakistan offers numerous opportunities for investors, particularly with the development of the Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which are transforming the region into a hub for trade and investment, Khan said.

He also expressed the hope for further collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in sectors such as energy, technology, infrastructure, and agriculture, with the potential to benefit both nations economically.

Ghani emphasised that foreign investors should be provided with friendly trade opportunities.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continued cooperation and committed to working together to “ensure that the relationship between the two countries continues to grow stronger in the years to come.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025