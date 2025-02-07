Three cops martyred, six injured in attack

PESHAWAR: Three cops were martyred while six more were injured in an attack on a police checkpost in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ on Wednesday night officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the KP Police Central Office, “Unknown terrorists opened fire from all sides at a checkpost in Karak’s Bahadur Khel area, targeting police personnel using light and heavy weapons in an attempt to capture the checkpost.”

Policemen present at the checkpost exchanged fire with the intruders which lasted two hours, following which the terrorists fled, the statement said.

Police personnel injured in the firing were shifted to Karak District Headquarter Hospital, while three of the injured were sent to Peshawar for further treatment, according to District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi.

The funeral prayers of the three martyred cops identified as Taimur Hayat, Naqeeb and Adnan were offered at the Karak Police Lines this morning.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed, Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed, Kohat Commissioner Mautasim Balallah, Karak Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Jan, and other civil officers particiapted in the funeral prayers of the martyred personnel.

He also met the bereaved family members and assured them that the blood of the martyred would not go in vain.

The bodies of the martyred police personnel have been sent to their respective native areas.

“Our jawaans fought bravely and thwarted the enemy’s attack,” IG Hameed said while speaking to the media in Karak this morning. “The cowardly terrorists wanted to lay siege to this checkpost, overpower it and take over our personnel. However, the terrorists were unsuccessful in their attempts and fled,” he said.

The IG further said that KP police would take good care of the families of the martyred personnel. “KP police will uproot the menace of terrorism. The terrorists want to cause harm to the people, but the people and KP police are united,” IG Hameed said. “Nothing will prevent us from uprooting the menace of terrorism.”

While responding to a media question, IG Hameed said KP police will “find terrorists wherever they are hiding and ensure that justice is served,” adding that all resources will be used to achieve this goal.

The police chief also visited the injured personnel at the Karak DHQ Hospital and directed the doctors present to provide the best treatment possible.

The IGP later visited the Bahadur Khel checkpost for a detailed inspection, where he assessed the planning and methodology of the attack. He also issued instructions to senior police officials present on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has condemned the miscreants attack on a police checkpost in Karak and has directed the forthwith arrest of the elements in the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartiest condolence with the families of the martyred police personnel and prayed for their eternal peace. He expressed best wishes for the early recovery of the injured personnel.

He said that the provincial government is with the families of the martyred and will not leave them alone and provide full financial assistance to them.

He commended the unforgettable sacrifices rendered by the police for the protection of the lives and properties of the people.

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the police personnel martyred in the firing. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred personnel. “We salute the sacrifice of the martyred officers of the KP police,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on X by the interior ministry. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are on the front lines in the war against terrorism.”

