AIRLINK 184.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.34%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.07%)
PRL 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,453 Increased By 152 (0.14%)
KSE30 34,427 Increased By 40.8 (0.12%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-07

Gold prices decline

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

KARACHI: Gold lost momentum, falling from all-time highs on Thursday, as global market receded close to $2,850 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost a value by Rs900 and Rs772, declining from a record high to Rs298,700 per tola and Rs256,087 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices reduced by $9, receding from an all-time high to $2,859 per ounce while silver was selling for just over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also followed the pattern, sliding by Rs23 and Rs20 to trade at Rs3,327 per tola and Rs2,852 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold Prices US gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices decline

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories