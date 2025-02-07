AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 36.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
FFL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.21 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.39%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PAEL 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,569 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,073 Increased By 38.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 110,506 Increased By 204.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 34,449 Increased By 61.9 (0.18%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

Regulatory approvals delayed: H1 closure likely for Telenor’s PTCL acquisition

Tahir Amin Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: Due to delays in obtaining regulatory approvals, the transaction for Pakistan telecommunication Company Limited’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan is expected to close during first half of 2025.

This has been revealed in the Telenor Group fourth quarter report. The report noted that Telenor signed an agreement on 14 December 2023 to sell 100 percent of its telecom operations in Pakistan, Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited, to Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd, the national telecommunications and ICT company in Pakistan.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and customary terms and conditions.

The Group in its third quarter report had announced that the closing transaction for the sale of Telenor Pakistan to PTCL was expected to slide into early 2025.

Due to delays in obtaining regulatory approvals, Telenor Pakistan does not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale as of 31 December 2024. The transaction is expected to close during first half of 2025, it added.

“While our group Outlook for 2025 includes Telenor Pakistan, we still expect the divestment of this business to close by the first half of 2025. However, we do not expect the exact timing of such an event to materially influence the group Outlook”, it added.

“We are also observing deterioration of the political and economic situation in Pakistan, which may increase the risk of civil unrest, security concerns and financial instability”, the report noted.

The report noted Telenor Pakistan delivered an impressive service revenue growth of 12 percent, mainly driven by continued success with their monetisation strategy. ARPU increased by 13 percent, offsetting the 2.7 percent decline in subscription base, aligning with the strategy to focus on quality customers and controlled churn. On the cost front, a decline in fuel prices has eased the macroeconomic pressures seen earlier this year. Along with continued focus on cost optimising efforts and a strong top-line, Telenor Pakistan was able to deliver a solid EBITDA growth for the period at 25.2 percent.

The mobile subscription base in the controlled operations in Asia declined by one million during the quarter, primarily in Pakistan, ending the year with 43.2 million subscriptions in Pakistan and 84.3 million subscriptions in Bangladesh.

The report noted that despite strong growth in Pakistan, overall EBITDA for Asia declined by 5.7 percent, where Grameenphone’s top line decline coupled with higher opex has negatively impacted EBITDA for Asia.

“In Asia, our performance was hampered by the macro-economic situation in Bangladesh as well as a number of one-offs. Early signs of economic recovery at the beginning of the quarter were offset by increased inflation and tightened monetary policy. We remain confident in the strength of our operations and the eventual recovery of the economy. This was partly offset by strong performance in Telenor Pakistan, thanks to a continued impressive effort by our team”, it added.

In Asia, service revenues decreased by 3.3 per cent, driven by a decline in Grameenphone due to the challenging business environment in Bangladesh, partially offset by growth in Telenor Pakistan. Additionally, Amp continued to grow, primarily through the IoT provider Connexion.

Total other expenses this quarter of NOK 400 million consisted mainly NOK 254 million losses on disposals of fixed assets and operations, of which NOK 107 million in Telenor Pakistan, and NOK 152 million workforce reductions, of which NOK 55 million in Telenor Norway.

The tax expense for the fourth quarter was NOK 866 million and the effective tax rate was 28 per cent compared to -31 per cent in the same period last year. The effective tax rate was positively impacted this quarter by recognised deferred tax asset in Telenor Pakistan of NOK 227 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ptcl Telenor Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Pvt Ltd

Comments

200 characters

Regulatory approvals delayed: H1 closure likely for Telenor’s PTCL acquisition

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories