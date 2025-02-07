AIRLINK 184.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.53%)
Pakistan

LHC informed: Permission for Aurat March granted

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was informed on Thursday that the deputy commissioner Lahore granted permission for the Aurat March rally.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Leena Ghani and others challenging the authorities’ refusal to permit the march. They also sought contempt proceedings against the deputy commissioner.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that the Aurat March will take place on February 12 starting from the Lahore Press Club and concluding at Egerton Road.

He also presented a letter in the court outlining security arrangements for the event.

He stated that a letter had been issued to the relevant authorities, to ensure foolproof security for the participants of the march. The court disposed of the petition in light of the government report.

