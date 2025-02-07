AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FLYNG 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 196.21 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.39%)
PACE 6.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.59%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,569 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,073 Increased By 38.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 110,451 Increased By 149.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 34,426 Increased By 39.4 (0.11%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

Firms can claim tax on destroyed goods

Hamid Waleed Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: The sales tax department cannot deny adjustment against raw materials not actually used during the same tax period after paying the input tax, said sources.

The department had challenged input tax deduction in respect of goods which got destroyed by fire and did not remain available for making taxable supplies.

Contention of the tax authority was that the right to seek adjustment or refund is available only when the goods on which input tax was paid are used further in taxable activities for making taxable supplies, and not when those goods are consumed or destroyed.

It may be noted that three conditions are required to be fulfilled by a registered person to avail himself of the beneficial adjustment of input tax against output tax.

Firstly, the input tax paid on purchases of inputs or raw materials must be intended for the purpose of making taxable supplies, secondly the input tax paid must be for producing taxable supplies irrespective of whether those taxable supplies have actually been made or are to be made in the future, and thirdly the input tax paid in a tax period is to be deducted from the output tax due for the same tax period and not against any future tax period.

The tax-payer stressed that words “taxable supplies made or to be made” do not limit the scope of the correlation between the purchase of the input/raw material and the actual manufacture or production of taxable supplies, i.e., the making of taxable supplies. Instead, they expressly expand its legal ambit to include input/raw materials intended for use in future for making taxable supplies.

This explicit legislative intent, he added, to encompass future taxable supplies cannot be overlooked and in such circumstances, a registered person needs not wait for the raw material, on which input tax has been paid, to be actually consumed in the manufacturing process before availing the adjustment against output tax.

The competent authority agreed with the argument, saying that this interpretation aligns with sound commercial and manufacturing reasoning, as there is no express requirement that the raw material, for which input tax is paid, must be actually used during the same tax period to qualify for adjustment.

Denying such adjustment solely because the raw material has not been consumed during the same tax period contradicts the legislative intent. The relevant section of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, which deals with scenarios in which input tax cannot be reclaimed or deducted, does not apply to cases where input/ raw materials have been lost through fire, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR firms sales tax department tax on destroyed goods

Comments

200 characters

Firms can claim tax on destroyed goods

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories