AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,450 Increased By 148.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,423 Increased By 36.6 (0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Burials for 13 migrants drowned off Africa begin

AFP Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:37am

MIRZA VIRKAN: A Pakistani who drowned along with 12 compatriots when a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized off northwest Africa was buried in his hometown on Thursday.

Each year thousands of Pakistanis pay large sums to traffickers to launch risky and illegal journeys to Europe, where they hope to find work and send funds to support families back home.

Pakistanis are frequently among those drowned on crammed boats which sink on the Mediterranean Sea separating North Africa from Europe — the world’s deadliest migrant route.

Islamabad’s foreign ministry this week said 13 of its citizens were among the dead recovered from a boat which went down in the Atlantic.

Around 80 passengers were aboard the vessel, which left Mauritania and sailed north towards Spain’s Canary Islands before it capsized near the Western Sahara port of Dakhla, the ministry said on January 16.

