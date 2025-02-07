JI terms Feb 8 ‘darkest day’ in the history of country

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared February 8 as the darkest day in country’s history, announcing that the party will observe it as a “Black Day” with nationwide protests.

“Worst rigging was committed during the general election of 2024. We will also hold major demonstration outside the Election Commission office in Karachi on Saturday,” he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday.

Rehman also announced that after February 8, the JI would launch a large-scale protest against IPPs mafia and demand a reduction in electricity prices.

The JI chief said that the Prime Minister, his family members, MQM, and the PPP were all products of Form 47. He argued that if a judicial commission were formed to investigate election rigging, 80 percent of the current parliament would be disqualified. He expressed surprise over PTI withdrawing its stance on Form 45, which he said was crucial in exposing electoral fraud.

He warned that demanding re-elections would only serve to legitimize the current government and strengthen electoral rigging. Urging the establishment to reconsider its approach of imposing incompetent rulers on the nation, he called for all institutions to function within the constitutional framework.

“Jamaat-e-Islami goes beyond party politics and stands for respecting the public mandate,” he asserted. “Justice demands that power be given to those who rightfully won.”

The JI cheif criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, questioning who he was trying to deceive with his claims of reducing inflation. He dismissed the Punjab government’s Kisan Card initiative as a mere “loan card” rather than real support for farmers.

Rehman demanded that the United States pay for the destruction it has caused in Gaza, while calling on Pakistan to advocate for the Kashmiris and the Palestinians on global platforms. He condemned U.S.

President Donald Trump’s statement urging the Palestinians to evacuate Gaza, calling it “foolish and widely rejected by the world.” He reiterated that the JI had long warned about the U.S. presidential race turning into a competition of pro-Israel favouritism. “If America truly wants peace, it should relocate Zionists to New York,” he remarked, urging the international community to take an active role in Gaza’s reconstruction.

Rehman highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami had led nationwide rallies on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, including major processions in Lahore.

He urged the Pakistani public to remain united in support of Kashmiris and called on the government to seize the opportunity to expose Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He also demanded that the authorities clarify reports suggesting a covert compromise on the Kashmir issue.

Responding to journalists’ questions, the JI chief pointed out that sugarcane farmers were not being paid fair prices, emphasizing that the government must provide subsidies on crop purchases and wheat procurement. “This is a food security issue,” he stressed, demanding strict action against mafias.

He criticized the recent 300 percent salary hike for parliamentarians, stating that instead of helping the public, lawmakers had granted themselves undue financial benefits.

He reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to fighting for public rights and called on the government to allow PTI to hold its political gatherings freely. He reaffirmed that armed resistance against Indian occupation is not only legitimate under the UN Charter but also fully justified under international law, reiterating Pakistan’s role as a key stakeholder in the dispute.

