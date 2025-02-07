AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Pakistan

Honhaar Scholarship Programme expanded into other provinces

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also approved ‘Honhaar Scholarship Scheme’ for the students from other provinces.

The same eligibility criteria have been set for the students belonging to other provinces likewise in Punjab.

The Chief Minister presided over a special meeting regarding higher education in which important decisions were made. She has increased the number of laptops for the students in Punjab up to 110,000.

She has formally approved ‘Honhaar Scholarship Scheme’ for the students of second, third and fourth semesters in Punjab. She directed to establish a special helpline for the students of ‘Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme.’

The meeting decided to set a minimum eligibility criterion of obtaining 65-percent marks to get a laptop in Punjab.

The CM Punjab while speaking in the meeting said, “Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop Schemes are the right of every child and responsibility of the government. Education and youth development are the real investments for the uplift of a nation and I want to see every child getting a laptop. Laptops and Honhaar scholarships are the right of students from other provinces as well.”

She added, “Students from other provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also our children. Every child who comes on merit should apply to obtain education to a quality institution, the government will pay his fee. I think like a mother, I want to change the fate of every child.”

She said, “The standard set for obtaining Honhaar scholarships in Punjab will remain the same for students from other provinces. Provision of funds in any scheme for the well-being of students will not be allowed to become an obstacle.”

The participants in the meeting also approved to hold one-day vice-chancellors conference and Tech Expo in Punjab.

