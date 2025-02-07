Gilani for providing all facilities to businessmen

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that there is a need to provide all possible facilities to the business community to promote investment in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a private hotel’s restaurants in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistani cuisine is popular worldwide and its culture has a unique identity.

He said that the private sector has great potential for development and Pakistan can be made an attractive tourist destination through joint and collaborative efforts. He mentioned that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is providing a one-window facility to investors.

He said that Pakistan had immense potential for private sector’s growth.

He emphasised the concerted efforts to make Pakistan an attractive tourist destination. He recalled that while being the tourism minister, he elevated the country’s tourism sector to the status of an industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025