AIRLINK 185.98 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.43%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
FLYNG 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
HUBC 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.72 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.65%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
SEARL 104.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,587 Increased By 17.9 (0.15%)
BR30 34,123 Increased By 89.1 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,454 Increased By 152.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 34,427 Increased By 40.1 (0.12%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

Gilani for providing all facilities to businessmen

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that there is a need to provide all possible facilities to the business community to promote investment in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a private hotel’s restaurants in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistani cuisine is popular worldwide and its culture has a unique identity.

He said that the private sector has great potential for development and Pakistan can be made an attractive tourist destination through joint and collaborative efforts. He mentioned that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is providing a one-window facility to investors.

He said that Pakistan had immense potential for private sector’s growth.

He emphasised the concerted efforts to make Pakistan an attractive tourist destination. He recalled that while being the tourism minister, he elevated the country’s tourism sector to the status of an industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

investors business community Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Businessmen SIFC Acting President

Comments

200 characters

Gilani for providing all facilities to businessmen

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories