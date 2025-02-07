AIRLINK 185.95 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.41%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.39 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.49%)
PACE 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.38 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
SEARL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,441 Increased By 139.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,423 Increased By 36 (0.1%)
Feb 07, 2025

Enforcement Collectorate Karachi seizes smuggled tyres

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate Karachi on Thursday seized smuggled tyres worth millions of rupees during separate raids in the Old Sabzi Mandi area.

According to the details, the operation was executed through coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.

The seized contraband has been transported to the ASO warehouse in 27 Mazda trucks and a 40-foot container.

Authorities are currently conducting a detailed examination of the seized tyres to determine their exact quantity, brands, sizes, and total value.

The investigation remains ongoing, as officials are working to uncover the full scope of the smuggling operation.

