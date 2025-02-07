Enforcement Collectorate Karachi seizes smuggled tyres

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate Karachi on Thursday seized smuggled tyres worth millions of rupees during separate raids in the Old Sabzi Mandi area.

According to the details, the operation was executed through coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.

The seized contraband has been transported to the ASO warehouse in 27 Mazda trucks and a 40-foot container.

Authorities are currently conducting a detailed examination of the seized tyres to determine their exact quantity, brands, sizes, and total value.

The investigation remains ongoing, as officials are working to uncover the full scope of the smuggling operation.

