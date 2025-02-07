‘KPRA achieves record 46pc surge in tax collection’

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, is pleased to announce that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has continued its tradition of collecting additional taxes in January.

According to KPRA statistics, tax collection from July to January has increased to a remarkable Ra 28.92 billion, showing a significant 46 percent rise compared to the previous year.

This substantial growth is a testament to the province’s thriving economy and the government’s efforts to promote fiscal responsibility.

Advisor on Finance said that notably, non-tax revenue in KP exceeds 55 percent, which will push the overall collection above 50 percent. “This achievement is a result of the government’s diversified revenue streams and effective financial management.”

Aslam expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his continuous support and congratulated the KPRA Director General Fozia Iqbal and other staff on collecting additional taxes, saying “their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

