AIRLINK 185.95 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.41%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.39 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.49%)
PACE 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.38 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
SEARL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,441 Increased By 139.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,423 Increased By 36 (0.1%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

‘KPRA achieves record 46pc surge in tax collection’

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, is pleased to announce that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has continued its tradition of collecting additional taxes in January.

According to KPRA statistics, tax collection from July to January has increased to a remarkable Ra 28.92 billion, showing a significant 46 percent rise compared to the previous year.

This substantial growth is a testament to the province’s thriving economy and the government’s efforts to promote fiscal responsibility.

Advisor on Finance said that notably, non-tax revenue in KP exceeds 55 percent, which will push the overall collection above 50 percent. “This achievement is a result of the government’s diversified revenue streams and effective financial management.”

Aslam expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his continuous support and congratulated the KPRA Director General Fozia Iqbal and other staff on collecting additional taxes, saying “their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tax collection KPRA

Comments

200 characters

‘KPRA achieves record 46pc surge in tax collection’

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories