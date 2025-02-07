AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

First ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo begins in Saudi Arabia

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever Single Country Exhibition, Made in Pakistan, in Jeddah, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of Pak-Saudi trade relations.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of Saudi officials, business leaders, and diplomats, the minister emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and showcasing Pakistan’s diverse industrial potential.

In his keynote speech, Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support in organizing the exhibition.

“This event is a testament to the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, cultural ties, and strategic partnership,” he stated.

He highlighted that the exhibition serves as a platform to present Pakistan’s best products and services, including textiles, sports goods, light engineering, food, construction materials, and more.

The minister underlined the government’s commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia through strategic economic initiatives.

He noted that Pakistan’s evolving industrial base and dynamic economy offer immense potential for collaboration, particularly in sectors like food security, energy, mining, and human resource development.

“Our government is dedicated to fostering an investment-driven environment, and Saudi Arabia, with its Vision 2030, is ideally positioned to benefit from these opportunities,” Jam Kamal Khan said. He also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in prioritizing Saudi investments in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal Khan praised the contributions of the 2.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a cornerstone of the countries’ bilateral ties.

He highlighted that over 1.7 million Pakistani workers have migrated to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants.

The minister stressed the need for joint efforts in skill development to further enhance employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the Kingdom.

The minister proudly showcased Pakistan’s globally renowned football manufacturing industry at the exhibition. He congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed confidence that Pakistan would continue its legacy of producing footballs for the prestigious event.

“From Brazuca to Telstar to Al-Rihla, Pakistani footballs have a rich history with FIFA. We look forward to contributing to FIFA 2034,” he stated.

Jam Kamal Khan called for deeper collaborations between Pakistani and Saudi businesses, emphasising the potential for joint ventures targeting markets in Africa, Central Asia, and the Far East. “Together, we can explore new markets and create successful trilateral partnerships, leveraging the vast experience of Pakistani entrepreneurs,” he remarked.

In his closing remarks, the minister expressed deep appreciation to the Saudi leadership and business community for their support. “This exhibition symbolizes the growing economic partnership between our nations. I am confident it will open new avenues for cooperation and mutual growth,” he concluded.

The Made in Pakistan exhibition, featuring 137 Pakistani companies, was attended by prominent Saudi officials, diplomats, and members of the business community. The event underscored the shared vision of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a prosperous and interconnected future.

