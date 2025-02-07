IT stocks lift Sri Lankan shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.31% at 16,506.73.

UB Finance Company and Sigiriya Village Hotels were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 14.3% and 10.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 177.1 million shares from 241.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 5.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.4 million) from 6.35 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 489.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.82 billion rupees, the data showed.