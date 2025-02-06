AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

  • Order to place financial, visa sanctions on individuals, their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or US allies, White House official says
Reuters Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 10:48pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to sanction the International Criminal Court for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies, said the official.

The move by Trump comes after U.S. Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister over Israel’s campaign in Gaza. Netanyahu is currently visiting Washington.

The ICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

The court has taken measures to shield staff from possible U.S. sanctions, paying salaries three months in advance, as it braced for financial restrictions that could cripple the war crimes tribunal, sources told Reuters last month.

In December, the court’s president, judge Tomoko Akane, warned that sanctions would “rapidly undermine the Court’s operations in all situations and cases, and jeopardise its very existence.”

This is the second time the court has faced U.S. retaliation as a result of its work. During the first Trump administration in 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the ICC’s investigation into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.

The 125-member ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals. The United States, China, Russia and Israel are not members.

