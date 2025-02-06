AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
IAEA director general to visit Pakistan next week: FO

Published 06 Feb, 2025

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will undertake an official visit to Pakistan next week, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Thursday.

The visit will take place at an invitation of the Government of Pakistan, it added.

“During his visit, DG IAEA will call on the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister. He will also participate in seminars at Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

“He would also visit INMOL Hospital in Lahore and Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS),” the FO statement read.

The IAEA is the world’s central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field. It works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, according to the information available on its website.

Pakistan and the IAEA have long standing cooperation that dates back to 1957. Pakistan is currently member of the Board of Governors of the IAEA.

“The DG routinely visits IAEA member states to outreach on peaceful uses of nuclear technology. As part of this outreach, his visit reaffirms Pakistan’s deepening partnership with the IAEA on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology aimed at fostering socio-economic development of the country,” the FO said.

In September 2024, Pakistan was elected as Member of International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors (BoG) for a two year term (2024-26).

This was Pakistan’s 21st term on the IAEA’s BoG.

